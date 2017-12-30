Media headlines about Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Self Storage earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1774305489819 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ SELF) remained flat at $$4.63 during trading on Friday. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,537. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Self Storage (SELF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/global-self-storage-self-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-10.html.

Global Self Storage, Inc, formerly Self Storage Group, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self-storage facilities. Its self-storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.