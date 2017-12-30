Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Blood Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8787430554011 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( GBT ) traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 589,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,896. The firm has a market cap of $1,872.50, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 4.24. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $6,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

