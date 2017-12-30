Glatfelter (GLT) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.11% of Glatfelter worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Glatfelter ( NYSE GLT ) opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70. Glatfelter has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.59.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.74 million. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Glatfelter will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.33%.

In other news, EVP John P. Jacunski sold 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $139,152.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

