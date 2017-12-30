Gilead Sciences (GILD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gilead’s HCV franchise is under tremendous pressure due to lower patient starts and increasing competition. Higher discounts and payer mix continue to hurt sales. Sales are expected to decline further. Moreover, Gilead has lost exclusivity for Viread and Truvada. Meanwhile, the HIV franchise maintains momentum driven by the rapid adoption of TAF-based regimens in the United States and EU. The TAF-based regimens now represent 56% of total Gilead HIV prescription volume following the launch of Genvoya and the launches of Odefsey and Descovy in 2016. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, Gilead also faces competition from generic HIV products. The acquisition of Kite and the subsequent approval of Yescarta bodes well for Gilead given the potential in the CAR T therapy. “

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus cut Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.25 to $73.77 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.03.

Gilead Sciences ( GILD ) opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94,678.38, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 42.22%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $1,122,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $6,054,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 346,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 151,387 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/gilead-sciences-gild-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.