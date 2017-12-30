Gianfranco Casati Sells 5,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $764,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gianfranco Casati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Gianfranco Casati sold 20,380 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $2,908,633.60.

Accenture Plc (ACN) opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101,349.76, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Accenture by 18.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,221,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 18,227.9% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 329,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 328,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

