Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE GEL) opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,699.54, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.15. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $99,798.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,532.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 257,775 shares of company stock worth $5,659,913. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

