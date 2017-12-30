General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $18.39 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 153.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,716,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,977 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Oracle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,110,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,717,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,091,710,000 after acquiring an additional 482,220 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $183,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,758,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,238. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.26.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,713.89, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

