Garrison Capital (GARS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of Garrison Capital ( NASDAQ GARS ) opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Garrison Capital has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Garrison Capital had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.41%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $57,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,132.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Bertrand Tansey bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,506.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,602 shares of company stock worth $337,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 40.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 35.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Garrison Capital (GARS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/garrison-capital-gars-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

