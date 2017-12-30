FY2018 EPS Estimates for DNB Financial Corp Boosted by Analyst (DNBF)

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) – Analysts at FIG Partners increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DNB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

DNB Financial (DNBF) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The firm has a market cap of $142.79, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DNB Financial has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. DNB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for DNB First, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in the southeastern Pennsylvania market area, including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

