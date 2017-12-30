Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) (FME) Given a €95.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.60 ($113.81) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($113.10) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.60 ($113.81) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($115.48) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.06 ($106.03).
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (ETR:FME) traded down €0.39 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, reaching €87.78 ($104.50). 262,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,428. The company has a market cap of $27,040.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of €73.87 ($87.94) and a one year high of €89.22 ($106.21).
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment, and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized ESRD patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
