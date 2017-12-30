Forum Merger (FMCI) Given News Impact Score of 0.08

News headlines about Forum Merger (NASDAQ:FMCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forum Merger earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.4536863618807 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Forum Merger (FMCI) traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,549. Forum Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Forum Merger Corporation is a blank check company. The Company focuses on acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more businesses or assets that it has not yet identified.

