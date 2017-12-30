Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Flowers Foods worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,621,000 after acquiring an additional 525,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,160,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) opened at $19.31 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,072.72, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $932.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, CEO Allen L. Shiver sold 177,081 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,364,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,353 shares in the company, valued at $18,588,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonja W. Taylor sold 4,960 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $431,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,689 shares of company stock worth $9,743,948. Corporate insiders own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

