Finisar (FNSR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FNSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finisar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Finisar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Finisar in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Finisar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Finisar (FNSR) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,331.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Finisar has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $36.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. Finisar had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.33%. equities research analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jerry S. Rawls sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 20,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,369 shares of company stock worth $1,189,715. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNSR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Finisar in the third quarter valued at about $28,033,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar in the second quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Finisar by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 841,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 537,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Finisar in the second quarter valued at about $12,973,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Finisar by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,832,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after purchasing an additional 471,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

