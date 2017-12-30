Financial Contrast: Mavenir Systems (MVNR) vs. Proofpoint (PFPT)

Mavenir Systems (NYSE: MVNR) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both it services & consulting – nec companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mavenir Systems and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mavenir Systems -36.45% -68.72% -35.57% Proofpoint -20.19% -158.19% -7.03%

This table compares Mavenir Systems and Proofpoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mavenir Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.97) -18.05 Proofpoint $375.50 million 10.60 -$111.20 million ($2.21) -40.19

Mavenir Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mavenir Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mavenir Systems and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mavenir Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Proofpoint 1 3 21 0 2.80

Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $102.41, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Mavenir Systems.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Mavenir Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mavenir Systems Company Profile

Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir) is a provider of software-based telecommunications networking solutions. The Company’s solutions enable mobile service providers to deliver Internet protocol (IP)-based voice, video, communications and messaging services to subscribers across the world. The Company’s product categories include Voice and Video, and Enhanced Messaging. The Voice and Video product category includes Telephony Application Server (TAS), Voice over long term evolution (LTE) Interworking Function (VoLTE IWF), Media Resource Function (MRF), Mobility Application Server (MAS), Call Session Control Function (CSCF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Unified Access Gateway (UAG), Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC). The Enhanced Messaging product category includes Rich Messaging Server (RMS), Messaging Routers and Gateways, Presence and Resource List Service (PRS) and XML Document Management System (XDMS).

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication. The Company’s solutions are built on a cloud-based platform. The Company provides a multi-tiered security-as-a-service platform, including solutions, platform technologies and infrastructure. Its product families include Email Security, Proofpoint Advanced Threat Protection, Proofpoint Information Protection and Archiving, and Proofpoint Digital Risk Protection. The Company’s platform services include Threat detection, Threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, Real-time detection, Information classification and Intelligent policy.

