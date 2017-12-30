Financial Comparison: Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) vs. Baltic Trading (BALT)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE: HOS) and Baltic Trading (NYSE:BALT) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Baltic Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $224.30 million 0.51 -$63.84 million ($2.33) -1.33 Baltic Trading N/A N/A N/A ($1.14) -1.37

Baltic Trading has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services. Baltic Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hornbeck Offshore Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic Trading has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Baltic Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 3 0 0 2.00 Baltic Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hornbeck Offshore Services presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Hornbeck Offshore Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hornbeck Offshore Services is more favorable than Baltic Trading.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Baltic Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -48.34% -7.00% -3.43% Baltic Trading -613.08% -49.39% -30.66%

Summary

Hornbeck Offshore Services beats Baltic Trading on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-base facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, Latin America and selected international markets. Its OSVs and MPSVs support the deep-well, deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry. It provides vessel management services for other vessel owners, such as crewing, daily operational management and maintenance activities.

Baltic Trading Company Profile

Baltic Trading Limited is a shipping business focused on the drybulk industry spot market. The Company’s fleet consists of four Capesize vessels, two Ultramax vessels, four Supramax vessels and five Handysize vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1,221,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet contains six groups of sister ships, which are vessels of virtually identical sizes and specifications. It operates a fleet of drybulk ships that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes around the world. It operates its vessels on spot market-related time charters, short-term time charters or in vessel pools trading in the spot market. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (Genco) serves as the Company’s manager. Genco provides it with commercial and strategic management of its fleet.

