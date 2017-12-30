Financial Comparison: Home Properties (HME) & Its Peers

Home Properties (NYSE: HME) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Home Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Home Properties alerts:

This table compares Home Properties and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Home Properties N/A N/A 32.43 Home Properties Competitors $673.89 million $325.00 million 79.52

Home Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Home Properties. Home Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Properties 18.18% 6.60% 2.87% Home Properties Competitors 20.52% 4.13% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Properties Competitors 190 1242 1274 32 2.42

As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Home Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Home Properties competitors beat Home Properties on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Home Properties

Home Properties, Inc. (Home Properties) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and repositions apartment communities in suburbs of metropolitan areas, primarily along the East Coast of the United States. The Company conducts its business through Home Properties, L.P. (the Operating Partnership), and a management company, Home Properties Resident Services, Inc. (HPRS). As of December 31, 2014, the Company owned and operated 121 communities with 42,107 apartment units. The Company’s properties are two- and three-story garden style apartment buildings in landscaped settings and brick or other masonry construction. As of December 31, 2014, approximately 26.6%, 24.9%, 14.0%, 8.5% and 8.5% of the Company’s Properties are located in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Long Island and Northern New Jersey markets, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.