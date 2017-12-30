F&C UK High Income Trust PLC (FHIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

F&C UK High Income Trust PLC (LON:FHIB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of F&C UK High Income Trust (LON:FHIB) traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 105.43 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 and a PE ratio of 1,171.44. F&C UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.43).

F&C UK High Income Trust plc, formerly Investors Capital Trust plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital repayments, together with prospects for capital growth.

