Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7449121688107 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYEG ) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 245,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,867. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.19.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

