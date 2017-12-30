Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Cut by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Howard Weil upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.60 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $86.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $84.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. ( NYSE:XOM ) opened at $83.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $354,390.00, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 100.33%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $781,927.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,341,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,618,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 229,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,073,539.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

