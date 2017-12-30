Experian plc (LON:EXPN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Experian (LON:EXPN) opened at GBX 1,636 ($21.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,990.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,681.97. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428 ($19.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,708 ($22.84).

Get Experian alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($18.45) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 1,630 ($21.79) to GBX 1,530 ($20.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.07) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Experian from GBX 1,870 ($25.00) to GBX 1,900 ($25.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,636.82 ($21.89).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Experian plc (EXPN) Plans $0.14 Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/experian-plc-expn-plans-0-14-dividend.html.

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.