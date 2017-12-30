ExlService (EXLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS,INC., is a leading provider of offshore Business Process Outsourcing solutions to the Global 1000. EXL is an organization that strives to build lasting relationships with its clients based on consistent high-quality service delivery, trust, and confidence that is unparalleled in the BPO industry today. EXL specializes in providing BPO services to the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Utilities industry verticals. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS ) opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,069.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. ExlService has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $63.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.20 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 9.94%. ExlService’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $212,864.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $429,483.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,289 shares of company stock valued at $11,344,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

