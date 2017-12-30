Estabrook Capital Management Purchases 8,984 Shares of Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,776,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,512,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,944,210,000 after buying an additional 2,476,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,669,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,745,699,000 after buying an additional 5,991,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,308,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,622,000 after buying an additional 906,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,213,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,083,919,000 after buying an additional 280,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE MDT) opened at $80.75 on Friday. Medtronic plc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110,093.52, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

