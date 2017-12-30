Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 38,546 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $1,635,506.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ ECPG) opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,096.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.80. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery segment. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Europe and other.

