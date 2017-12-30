Enbridge (ENB) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.0287706603156 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Enbridge (NYSE ENB) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 1,824,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,839.58, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.76%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

