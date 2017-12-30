Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enable Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.3848171664767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 247,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,164.02, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.61 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

