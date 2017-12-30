Emerson Electric (EMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.88

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.91, with a volume of 824557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.44 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44,691.71, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.55%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $136,017.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 178,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $512,345.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,195,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,958,000 after acquiring an additional 497,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,954,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,728,000 after acquiring an additional 778,791 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 13,758,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,355,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,288,000 after acquiring an additional 597,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,649,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

