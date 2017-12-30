Emcor Group Inc (EME) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Emcor Group worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 622,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,481 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 378,815 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,720,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,102,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 182,340 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 385,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Emcor Group news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 13,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Reid sold 4,647 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $385,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $59.76 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,882.13, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

