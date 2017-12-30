Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,597,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 36,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $3,152,895.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $17,796,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 456,088 shares of company stock valued at $39,837,286 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93,648.14, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Co has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

