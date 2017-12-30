Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.24

Press coverage about Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eleven Biotherapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7340537614336 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 490,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,393. The company has a market cap of $26.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.04. Eleven Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis.

