Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) CEO Guy Gecht Sells 9,000 Shares

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,886,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guy Gecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $269,370.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 334,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,358.39, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.25. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $51.15.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). Electronics For Imaging had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Electronics For Imaging declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,125,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,616,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,879,000 after acquiring an additional 153,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

