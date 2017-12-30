Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23. 3,110,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $133.59, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 343.53% and a negative return on equity of 323.00%. research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russ Angold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Planning Corp increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 520,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 286,492 shares in the last quarter. Carl Domino Inc increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Stock Price Down 0%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/ekso-bionics-ekso-stock-price-down-0.html.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.