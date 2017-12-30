Editas Medicine (EDIT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ EDIT) opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,381.46, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 70.19% and a negative net margin of 1,127.03%. The company’s revenue was up 553.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $206,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,861 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/editas-medicine-edit-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.