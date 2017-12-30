Editas Medicine (EDIT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.
Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ EDIT) opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,381.46, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $206,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,861 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.