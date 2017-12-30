DSP Group (DSPG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DSP Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

DSP Group ( DSPG ) opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.39, a PE ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.86. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $52,171.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 26,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $336,403.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,321 shares of company stock valued at $737,774. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,831,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

