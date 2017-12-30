News articles about Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dragon Victory International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9203507435057 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Dragon Victory International (LYL) opened at $4.36 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

WARNING: “Dragon Victory International (LYL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/dragon-victory-international-lyl-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited is an early development-stage company. The Company offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to entrepreneurs and funding sources. The Company operates through three segments: crowdfunding platform service, incubation services and financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.