Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.4923168465354 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from $31.62 to $30.51 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories ( NYSE RDY ) traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 354,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,865. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,170.25, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company that is engaged in providing medicines. The Company operates in three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment includes manufacturing and marketing prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics).

