Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,080.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,067.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,046.04.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $4,290,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,329.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total value of $175,544.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,430,220. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at $1,046.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $770.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $729,730.00, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.31 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.06 EPS.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

