Donald M. Boone Sells 1,000 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (JCTCF) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Director Donald M. Boone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $15,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 712,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,965.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTCF) remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045. The company has a market cap of $33.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 6.01% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a holding company for JC USA Inc The Company operates through four segments, which include Industrial wood products; Lawn, garden, pet and other; Seed processing and sales, and Industrial tools and clamps. The Company’s Industrial wood products segment reflects the business conducted by Greenwood Products, Inc, which is a processor and distributor of industrial wood products.

