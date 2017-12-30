Domtar (UFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar is seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities with a commitment to pollution-free environment and sustainable practices. The company is also streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and maintaining a healthy cash flow. Domtar is executing well on its strategy to expand its fiber-based business through acquisitions, strategic investments in capacity building and repurposing of assets. At the same time, Domtar continues to streamline its network to build a more cost-competent distribution channel. The company’s investment strategy takes a holistic view of the rapidly evolving market and deploys a dynamic capital allocation approach to execute its growth strategy. Domtar has outperformed the industry year to date. However, strengthening U.S. dollar against pulp purchasing currencies is expected to hamper price realizations of Domtar's pulp products.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Domtar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of Domtar ( NYSE:UFS ) opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3,113.37, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.54. Domtar has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domtar by 14.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 176.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

