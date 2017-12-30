Dollarama Inc (DOL) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Dollarama (DOL) traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,591. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$96.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$166.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,540.00, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.42, for a total transaction of C$1,574,200.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.27, for a total value of C$81,068.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dollarama from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.42.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

