DLH (DLHC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DLH earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8314008307716 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DLH (NASDAQ DLHC) opened at $6.16 on Friday. DLH has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 150,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $922,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

