Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $64,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE EW) opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,241.06, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Saturday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.43.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $104,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at $273,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 18,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $2,057,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,680,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-grows-holdings-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.