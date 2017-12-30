Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.68% of Chico’s FAS worth $65,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. ( NYSE:CHS ) opened at $8.82 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1,120.85, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $532.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-decreases-holdings-in-chicos-fas-inc-chs.html.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.