DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.91 Million

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce sales of $211.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.80 million and the lowest is $198.00 million. DexCom posted sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $211.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.40 million to $725.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $858.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $918.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $92,197.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,113.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 104.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in DexCom by 36,222.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 251.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000.

DexCom (NASDAQ DXCM) opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DexCom has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

