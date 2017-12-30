Dermira Inc (DERM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Dermira worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dermira by 2,220.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dermira by 75.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dermira by 66.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dermira by 40.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ DERM) opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dermira Inc has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $767,650. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dermira presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dermira Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

