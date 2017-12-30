Deltic Timber Corp (DEL) Stake Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Deltic Timber worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deltic Timber by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deltic Timber by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Deltic Timber by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deltic Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deltic Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Deltic Timber news, VP David V. Meghreblian sold 16,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $1,460,223.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Byrom Walker sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $500,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,430.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Timber Corp ( DEL ) opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Deltic Timber Corp has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,097.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Deltic Timber had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Deltic Timber Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Deltic Timber’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEL. ValuEngine cut Deltic Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Deltic Timber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deltic Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Deltic Timber Company Profile

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

