David B. Wells Sells 1,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.78, for a total value of $189,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ NFLX) opened at $191.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $204.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83,391.62, a P/E ratio of 193.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Netflix had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 18,035.0% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 402,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 161.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Group set a $190.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $93.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

