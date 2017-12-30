Daniel J. Weinrot Sells 4,500 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR) EVP Daniel J. Weinrot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel J. Weinrot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leaf Group alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Daniel J. Weinrot sold 800 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $6,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Daniel J. Weinrot sold 1,191 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $9,468.45.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Daniel J. Weinrot sold 700 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $5,075.00.

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR) opened at $9.90 on Friday. Leaf Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 44.59% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Leaf Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Leaf Group Ltd will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFGR. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFGR. ValuEngine upgraded Leaf Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leaf Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Daniel J. Weinrot Sells 4,500 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/daniel-j-weinrot-sells-4500-shares-of-leaf-group-ltd-lfgr-stock.html.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.