Daily Journal (DJCO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (DJCO) opened at $230.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.15, a P/E ratio of -348.82 and a beta of 1.69. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $253.90.

In related news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Daily Journal by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Daily Journal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Daily Journal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Daily Journal (DJCO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/daily-journal-djco-lifted-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering California and Arizona, and produces various specialized information services. The Company also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising. It operates through two segments: Traditional Business and Journal Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.