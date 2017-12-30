Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $17.59 Million Position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 254,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DWDP) opened at $71.22 on Friday. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167,332.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dow Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 49,449 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,542,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 6,708 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $476,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,951 shares of company stock worth $35,502,729. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DWDP. Macquarie began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Dow Chemical from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

