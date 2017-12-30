Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $479,000 in Kohl's Co. (KSS) Stock

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Kohl's by 179.3% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl's by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Kohl's in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Kohl's in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl's in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Kohl's Co. ( KSS ) opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,186.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Kohl's Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kohl's Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,103.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,793.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $224,716.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $479,000 in Kohl's Co. (KSS) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-invests-479000-in-kohls-co-kss-stock.html.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.